Parkgoers in Bangkok, Thailand, looking for some relief from fresh Covid restrictions got a sneaky surprise on Thursday (15 July) when a python was spotted up a tree.

The reticulated python was only the latest in a string of big snakes to turn up in the densely populated centre of Bangkok where urban sprawl has been eating into natural habitats – and blamed for a rise in snake sightings in recent years.

In the video, firefighters can be seen trying to coax the serpent down from the tree – before eventually removing them from the inside of the building.