New York City remains under a state of emergency as residents prepare for Hurricane Henri to hit the region with torrential downpours and 70mph winds.

Footage captures the streets of New York being hammered by rain as large puddles of water begins to gather.

Storm Henri was downgraded from a hurricane hours ago but continues to edge closer towards the US’ northeast, with areas of New York and New Jersey already experiencing flooding.

Some subway operations and various public services, such as Covid testing centres, have already been halted.