Footage shows rescuers in Belgium saving two pets that were trapped in the floodwater that has wrought havoc in western Europe and killed more than 180 people. A whining dog can be seen on the roof of a mostly-submerged car as a man drags a second pooch through the waist-deep water and onto the island.

Hundreds of people are still missing after catastrophic floods hit countries including Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands last week. Many remain without access to electricity, gas and communication lines.

Scientists say climate change exacerbates the extreme weather disasters on display around the world.