Florida sees rare snowfall as temperatures plunge in ‘Sunshine State’

This is the rare moment snow was recorded falling in Florida after temperatures plunged more than 20°C overnight in a matter of hours.

Rare snow flurries were witnessed near Fort Walton Beach in the ‘Sunshine State’ at about 3am on Monday (03/01), the first snowfall recorded in the US state since 2018.

The swirling flakes were caught on camera by a deputy from Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy was stationed in the car park of homeware shop Lowe’s when the snow started to fall.