Once-in-25-year flooding has hit Germany, with footage showing streets in the western city of Hagen inundated with gushing brown water. A resident can be seen wading through knee-deep water as he crosses the road.

The freak floods have left at least six people dead. Authorities say around 30 are missing in Schuld in the country’s western state of Rhineland-Palatinate, where heavy rains caused rivers to break their banks and wash away homes. At least six houses collapsed and many more are at risk of collapse, as dozens of people fled onto their roofs.