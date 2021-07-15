UK-based company Gravity Industries have created an eco-friendly jet suit to go along with their not so environmentally friendly gas version of the Iron Man-style device.

Gravity Industries founder Richard Browning says the new ‘E-suit’ is a demonstration of their willingness to continually push at the boundaries of what’s possible.

The company has used their range of jet suits to show how they could be utilised by the armed forces – with the gas version having a potential top altitude of 12,000 feet.