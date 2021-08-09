Shocking footage shows houses engulfed in flames as uncontrolled wildfires ravage the Greek island of Evia. A man is seen trying to tame the flames outside a property, in a seemingly futile effort. People are seen on a beach in the village of Pefki, observing the hellish scenes and apocalyptic orange air.

Thousands of people have been forced to evacuate since the blaze broke out on Tuesday on Greece’s second-largest island.

Wildfires have erupted across many parts of Greece over the last week as the country sweltered in its worst heatwave in three decades.