Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis says the country is facing a "natural disaster of unprecedented proportions" as wildfires continue to destroy homes and force thousands to flee.

He also apologised for any “weaknesses” in the government's response to battling the blazes, promising that those who lost property will be “compensated”.

“The previous days have been some of the most difficult for our country for decades,” Mr Mitsotakis said as he addressed the nation.

“I am the first to apologise for any weaknesses that existed. I fully understand the pain of our fellow citizens who saw their houses or property burning.”