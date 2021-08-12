Victims of the Greek wildfires have been left angered by the government's evacuation policy and lack of compensation.

Hundreds of residents on the Island of Evia were ordered to leave to escape the fires in a bid to minimise casualties, while some were determined to stay to defend their properties.

Those who were able to save their homes allegedly hid from police under their vehicles.

While obliterated properties scatter the land surrounding, one farmer who was told "help is on its way" said everything her family lived off - the land, animals, tractors - was burned during the fires.