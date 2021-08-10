A timelapse video filmed on Evia shows the speed at which devastating wildfires swept across the Greek island.

Thousands of people and dozens of villages have been evacuated as flames engulfed forests and homes during what Greece’s prime minister has described as “a natural disaster of unprecedented dimensions”.

Hundreds of firefighters are still battling the huge blazes, as thick smoke continues to pour from the island.

In the timelapse footage, captured on Saturday 7 August, the sky can be seen changing colour from grey to bright red as the wildfires rage.