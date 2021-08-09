Watch live as the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) holds a press conference announcing the publication of its “devastating” new report on runaway climate change.

The landmark study is set to warn the world is running out of time to avert 1.5C of warming above pre-industrial levels, the disastrous limit world leaders have pledged to try to avoid.

The report, published on Monday, will be the first comprehensive assessment of scientific knowledge about the threat to the environment from humans since 2013.