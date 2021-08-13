July was Earth’s hottest month ever recorded, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has revealed.

While July is typically the warmest month of the year, this year it hit all-time record highs.

Combined land and ocean-surface temperature around the world was 0.93 of a degree C (1.67F) above the 20th century average of 15.8C (60.4F).

This temperature breaks by 0.01 of a degree C (0.02 of a degree F) the previous record set in 2016, which was then matched in 2019 and 2020 - making ​July 2021 the hottest month since records began 142 years ago.