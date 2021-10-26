Ash and lava continue to spew from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain’s La Palma island some five weeks after it first erupted, with local officials saying the volcanic activity is more intense than ever.

A partial collapse of the crater has seen new lava flows created – which could threaten areas that have so far been safe from the wrath of the volcano .

“We’re in a new phase, which is much more intense,” Pedro Hernandez, a researcher at the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute said.