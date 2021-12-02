A rainbow forms behind the erupting La Palma volcano, footage has shown.

Footage of ash plumbing into the sky out of a new vent was shared by Canary Islands Volcanology Institute.

Throughout the ten weeks the Cumbre Vieja has been erupting hundreds of buildings have been destroyed and volcanic ash has been spewed across more than 5,500 hectares across the western end of the Canary Islands.

Several new volcanic vents have begun to open up sending new lava speeding down a ridge that was so far untouched.

