A group of divers gathered over 8,000 pounds of trash in underwater cleanup of Lake Tahoe.

Collin West, the founder of non-profit Clean Up The Lake and his team have pulled out everything from ID cards, tires and towels to phones, sunglasses and stereos from the bottom of Lake Tahoe.

So far, divers have covered 22 miles into this 72-mile cleanup.

The massive undertaking was scheduled to take place last year but was postponed by Covid. The team started on May 14 and go down three days a week- Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.