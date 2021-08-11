At least five people have died and 30 people are feared trapped after another landslide struck the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh.

Locals filmed the terrifying moment a wave of mud and boulders crashed down a hill into the valley while obliterating the highway.

The most recent landslide swept away a tourist bus and several vehicles on a highway, leading state authorities to deploy around 300 troops Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) to the disaster site.

Ten people, including the driver and conductor of the bus, have been pulled out from a huge pile of debris consisting of mud and boulders.