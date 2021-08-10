Torrential rain and thunderstorms have brought flooding to parts of the UK, with travel across London and Edinburgh disrupted after roads were left submerged once again.

Footage from the Scottish city shows vehicles - including a number of lorries - wading through deep water.

The streets of London were similarly affected and one driver can even be seen pushing his car through the floods in Greenford.

Extreme weather also battered the capital last weekend, with a number of London Underground stations, including Stepney Green and Holborn, forced to close due to flooding.