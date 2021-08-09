Scientists believe the moon could provide a rich source of gas that could be a solution to future energy problems on earth, according to a new study.

Helium 3 could be used as a fuel in potential future nuclear fusion power plants where it can release large amounts of energy without causing radioactivity leading us closer to clean fusion power.

Scientists have debated the amount of Helium 3 on the moon but a new study suggests the moon could have much deeper reservoirs of it than previously believed.