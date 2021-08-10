A conservation scheme designed to restore crucial peat bogs in the north of England has turned Moorland close to Manchester into a “giant sponge”.

Over the last six months, almost 3,500 “peat bunds” have been created on Holcombe Moor to trap water, helping the habitat recover, while also enabling it to store more carbon and tackle the climate crisis.

It is believed the interventions are already having a positive effect, with flood-prone communities at the bottom of the moor avoiding damage during storms earlier this year.