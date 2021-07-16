Heavy monsoon rains lashed parts of India’s financial capital Mumbai, leaving roads completely inundated and causing widespread travel disruption.

Footage shows people wading through waist-deep brown water at an intersection in the city. One man can be seen walking his motorbike through the lake of water, followed by people pushing a Tuktuk.

Residents’ commute was affected as buses were diverted and trains were delayed due to waterlogged railway tracks, local media reported.

Torrential rain has been falling in Mumbai since Tuesday, with more expected over the next hours.