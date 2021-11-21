An NHS worker was forced to beg Insulate Britain protesters to stop blocking a busy road in central London so he could get home to see his sick child.

In disturbing footage, shared by LBC, the man pleads with activists to move out of the way to no avail, as police officers behind him watch on.

"My child is sick. I need to get home to my child... this is really wrong. You’ve got to think about other people as well. I’m not well. How am I going to get home?" he asks.

Sign up to our newsletters here.