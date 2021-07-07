Prince Charles tested out a hydrogen-powered car while visiting the manufacturer of the vehicle, Riversimple, as part of his week-long trip to Wales.

Video posted to the Clarence House Twitter account shows the Prince of Wales, a long-time environmental activist, taking the wheel of a green-coloured, two-seat Rasa model.

“The Prince tests out @riversimple’s Rasa car, which is lightweight and super efficient. The Rasa is powered by a hydrogen fuel cell and is the first of a range of vehicles that Riversimple plans to offer customers,” the caption reads.