A group of elephants have been filmed living in the Reteti Elephant Sanctuary in Kenya, which focuses on conservation for orphaned and abandoned elephant calves. The keepers have not yet had to raise any of the elephants in their care, and have in fact already returned five calves to the wild after they were abandoned by their families. A lab has since been introduced to the sanctuary, which will help the keepers monitor the health of the elephants. “Time wise, it’ll be so much faster [and] we’ll have quicker results,” said Katie Rowe, co-founder of the sanctuary.