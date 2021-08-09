Bees have sought refuge inside robotic hives as colonies continue to fight for survival.

Bee numbers worldwide have dramatic fallen, largely due to intensive agriculture, the use of pesticides, and climate change.

Beewise, an Israeli startup, has combined nature with technology by housing 24 colonies inside their regularly inspected machines.

The company say this around-the-clock care is what is needed to minimise the colonies collapsing.

Robotic arms go inside Beewise's honeycombs and inspect them for disease, monitor for pesticides, and report in real-time any hazards that threaten the colony.

The companies systems are already actively being used throughout Isreal and the US.