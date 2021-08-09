A primary school has been washed away by rising water levels, a shocking video has shown.

The school, that lay on the banks of the Ghaghara river in Gonda, India, was filmed balancing precariously over a crumbling cliff.

Shocked witnesses stood nearby as they watched it begin to crumble. Debris fell as the roof of the structure parted from the walls.

Creaks are heard as the entire school falls into the rushing river beneath it, sending a giant wave soaking witnesses.

The incident occurred after the water level of the Ghaghara river rose, news agency ANI reported.