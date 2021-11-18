Scientists are combing Ireland’s west coast for seaweed to feed to cattle and sheep after research showed it could substantially reduce the amount of climate-warming methane they produce.

Around 20 species of seaweed have been tested in Ireland with scientists in the US and Australia already having some success with one seaweed type called ‘Asparagopsis’.

The seaweed was found to reduce methane emissions by 80%.

The Irish project hopes to find similar success with native seaweeds.

