A deadly shark left Benidorm holidaymakers fleeing for their lives after the apex creature prowled the shoreline.

British swimmers enjoying their summer breaks rushed to safety after the 8ft creature appeared in the shallows at the Spanish resort of Poniente Beach.

Video captures the shark's fin breaching the waves as it swims closer to the shore.

The shark began thrashing after beaching itself while observing guards stood nearby.

A helicopter and two police boats rushed to the beach to monitor the shark while it spent hours prowling the coastline.

Sharks are thought to strand themselves on beaches when they're sick or injured.