A teenage surfer catching the waves in South Carolina was upstaged by a shark leaping out of the water behind him.

The incredible footage, captured by Kaci Allen, shows the predator jumping up behind her son’s surfboard before spinning in the air a number of times.

Ethan is completely unaware of the spinner shark - which is not considered a threat to humans - behind him as he tumbles into the water.

“We’ve seen sharks in the water before, but never captured video of one,” Kaci wrote on social media, sharing the video.