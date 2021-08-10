Resource-starved Singapore has developed an advanced infrastructure for treating wastewater, with plants like the one shown in this video turning sewage into water so clean it is fit for human consumption. While most of the purified liquid is used for industrial purposes, some is added to drinking water supplies.

The system helps the tiny island nation, which has little in the way of natural water sources, boost self-sufficiency.

Recycled wastewater can now meet 40 percent of Singapore’s water demand - a figure that is expected to rise to 55 percent by 2060, according to the country’s water agency.