Even small volcanic eruptions could have catastrophic domino effects worldwide, a new study has found.

Supervolcanoes are some of the most destructive natural events on the planet and could even be "world enders".

But according to a new study, even minor eruptions could spread chaos around the globe, creating a catastrophic domino effect.

"At the moment, calculations are too skewed towards giant explosions or nightmare scenarios, when the more likely risks come from moderate events that disable major international communications, trade networks, or transport hubs," global risk researcher Lara Mani from the University of Cambridge.