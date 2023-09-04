Storm Dana brought torrential rains to Spain on Sunday 3 September, causing flooding in areas across the country.

In the city of Tarragona, Catalonia, muddy water and debris was seen rushing down the street.

Much of the rain has been concentrated in regions close to the coast, while weather warnings were also issued for intense rainstorms in Spain’s capital Madrid and nearby areas on Sunday.

Atletico Madrid’s La Liga fixture with Sevilla was postponed due to the weather, while railway services were also suspended between Catalonia and Valencia.