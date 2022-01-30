Gusty winds from Storm Malik destroyed a tent outside a restaurant in Leeds, blowing it backwards onto the building.

The intensity of the wind is clear to see in the footage, as a tree sways from side-to-side during the extreme weather.

Storm Malik caused further damage across the north of the UK, with falling trees becoming a danger to the public.

Two people - including a nine-year-old boy - have died as a result of the weather.

Storm Corrie is expected to bring similar winds of up to 80mph when it is forecast to hit on Sunday.

