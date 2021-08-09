Three in five people never wear sunscreen when outside, a new poll has discovered.

And of the 2,000 questioned, a staggering 96% of people admitted to never wearing sunscreen on a daily basis.

The survey, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of CeraVe, found the most common warm-weather essentials that people forget to take with them are sunscreen and sunglasses.

A staggering 40% of remote workers didn't realise UV rays can penetrate windows.

Sunscreen is one of the holy grails of skincare for all skin types and tones, regardless of the weather or how much time is spent outside, Dr. DiAnne Davis, board-certified dermatologist.