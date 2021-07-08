A thick layer of green algae is blanketing the sea off China’s northern coast, as the worst bloom on record threatens ocean ecosystems, tourism and transport.

Footage from state broadcaster CCTV shows vast swathes of water near the city of Qingdao clogged with the smelly algae. Thousands of boats are working to scoop up tonnes of it.

The algae bloom has appeared annually for the last 15 years, but never to this extent, according to Chinese media.

Rising sea temperatures due to climate change and pollution are thought to have contributed to the worsening blooms, which are also showing up more widely.