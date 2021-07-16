A tornado that ripped through Barrie, a city in Canada’s Ontario, left a trail of destruction in its wake. Footage shows severely damaged homes with torn off roofs and smashed windows, flipped over cars and streets littered with debris.

"It looks very symbolic, unfortunately, to a war zone in places," CTV News quoted Barrie police spokesperson Peter Leon as saying. "The damage is catastrophic.”

Around a dozen people were injured when the tornado touched down on Thursday with wind speeds of up to 210 kilometres per hour.