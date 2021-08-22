Aerial footage captures toxic waste being poured into a stream on the edge of a Tuscan farm.

Investigators say one of Italy's most powerful criminal organisations, the Ndrangheta, has allegedly been dumping thousands of tonnes of toxic waste in one of the country's most scenic regions.

Environmental police are seen checking for toxic runoff from a leather tannery water treatment plant.

Authorities also believe the Ndrangheta are burying toxic waster underneath wineries, small farms and highways across the region.

Police have so far discovered 10 sites where the waste has been wrongfully buried but believe there could be dozens more.