Footage shows Turkish soldiers rescuing a dog that was chained up in the backyard of a house and unable to escape an encroaching wildfire in Turkey’s southern Mugla province. A litter of puppies was also recovered, including one tiny creature found trapped under a rock. Rescuers took the dog and her puppies to a veterinarian.

Fires have razed forests in Turkey’s Mediterranean and Aegean provinces, killed at least eight people and forced thousands to flee their homes.

Strong winds, low humidity and soaring temperatures have contributed to the spread of what President Tayyip Erdogan has called Turkey’s worst wildfires.