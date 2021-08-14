Turkey flooding: Drone footage shows scale of damage in town of Bozkurt

At least 44 people have been killed in flooding in Turkey , with the death toll expected to rise as rescue teams continue to search for those who are still missing.

Torrential rain brought chaos to northern provinces as torrents of rainwater tossed cars and debris along streets, completely destroyed bridges, closed roads and cut off electricity to hundreds of villages in the Black Sea region.

In the above video, you can see drone footage showing the scale of the damage in the town of Bozkurt, where emergency workers were searching demolished buildings on Saturday (14 August).