Turkey wildfires: Planes dump water as smoke rises from mountain fires

Firefighters in Turkey supported by water-dumping aircraft fought wildfires near the Turkish village of Koycegiz on Monday (9 August).

Wildfires in the country have been raging since Wednesday (28 July) as soaring temperatures and strong winds have not helped the country’s firefighters in tackling the various blazes.

In the above video, you can see planes and helicopters joining the fight to tackle Turkey’s wildfires in the southern Mugla province – which is one of three where the fires still burn in Turkey.