Footage shows tourists enjoying the unusually high water levels in Venice’s St. Mark’s Square after floods known as “acqua alta” flooded the area over the weekend

On Sunday (August 8) evening, water levels were forecast to rise to above 1 metre and tourists were filmed marveling at the scene in Venice square, with many dancing in the submerged water and children were seen splashing about.

Venice’s floods are caused by a combination of factors exacerbated by climate change and are unusual to occur in the month of August.