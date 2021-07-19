More than 2,000 firefighters in southern Oregon continue to battle the largest wildfire in the US, one of dozens raging across several western states.

The Bootleg Fire is burning some 300,000 acres, an area nearly the size of Los Angeles. It is considered one of the biggest blazes in modern Oregon history. The inferno just north of the California border is 22 per cent contained, according to authorities.

Hot weather, combustible vegetation and erratic winds are adding to the risks for fire crews.

The climate crisis is driving the frequency and intensity of wildfires by making conditions hotter, drier and more unpredictable.