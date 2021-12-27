Tornados, floods and wildfires: 2021's worldwide wild weather

From wildfires in America to sandstorms in Asia, shocking natural disasters have marked 2021 daily news.

Throughout 2021 extreme meteorological events occurred around the globe, causing the displacement of thousands and the destruction of cities and towns.

In the last 12 months tornados and hurricanes wreaked havoc in America, wildfires spread through Europe and super storms hit Asia, while some of the biggest meteorological events in decades took place.

Floodwaters swept through countries around the world, accounting for nearly a third of this year’s biggest natural disasters.