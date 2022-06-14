Record flooding washes out roads and forces closure of Yellowstone National Park

A series of “unprecedented” rain storms caused a rare closure to all five entrances of Yellowstone National Park on Monday (13 June).

The severe weather caused mudslides, with multiple roads being rendered impassible, while a bridge was also destroyed.

Power is out in some parts of the popular natural park and it is unclear when the park could re-open.

Yellowstone is one of the most popular outdoor recreation spots in the US, receiving more than 800,000 visitors a year on average.

