Cop26, the 26th annual UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties, offers world leaders an opportunity to gather in Glasgow to collaborate on tackling the global climate crisis.

Heads of state from around the globe will gather to reflect on their existing targets for reducing emissions and discuss more ambitious future targets.

This collection of many of the most powerful people on Earth are under pressure from scientists and activists alike to respond to mounting concerns of impending climate catastrophe.

