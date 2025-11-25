Ant and Dec’s I’m a Celeb livestream halted as presenter recoils in fear

Ant and Dec’s I’m A Celebrity livestream was brought to halt thanks to an unwelcome visitor.

On Saturday (22 November), the duo were hosting their nightly Instagram live where they debrief on the show and answer fan questions when a spider made a surprise appearance on Ant McPartlin’s shirt.

He suddenly jumped back in fear as he screamed “Spider!” before he tried to shoo the creature away.

As Declan Donnelly laughed at the spectacle, McPartlin exclaimed: “It was on me! Oh my God!”