Avril Lavigne has made her TikTok debut in a video collaboration with skating legend Tony Hawk.

In the video, the 36-year-old pop-punk star lip-syncs to her famous ballad ‘Sk8ter Boi’, donning the same stripy tie as the one she wore in the iconic 2002 music video.

The video then cuts to a smiling Tony Hawk, 53, wearing the same tie, who proceeds to skate up and down on a skating ramp.

Lavigne has already accrued 236,000 followers on TikTok since joining on Monday.