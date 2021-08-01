WATCH FULL EPISODE HERE .

The full episode of Binge or Bin is streaming now on Independent TV .

Binge or Bin host Jacob Stolworthy commends BBC’s Baptiste as its second season commences on BBC One.

The show follows French detective Julien Baptiste as he investigates a new case each series. In the latest series Baptiste travels to Hungary to help a British Ambassador find her missing family.

Although Jacob declares there are ‘a lot of better things out there’, he enjoys the ‘escapism’ and ‘watchable, tried and tested formula’ of Baptiste.