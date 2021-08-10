Barack Obama had a “great time” and “never stopped smiling” at his 60th birthday party, an insider told People magazine.

The former US president and his wife Michelle welcomed hundreds of guests to their $12m family residence in Martha’s Vineyard on Saturday, though the bash was scaled back due to concerns over the fast-spreading Delta variant of Covid-19.

Obama “danced all night” alongside famous guests including Tom Hanks, John Legend and Alicia Keys, the source said.

Attendees were reportedly offered custom black masks, although many, including the Obamas, chose not to wear them.