Even though Battlefield 2042 won’t launch until October 22nd, sellers are already advertising cheats for EA’s latest first-person shooter.

Esports site Charlie Intel revealed that one particular vendor is offering a variety of undetectable cheats two months ahead of the game’s release date.

The cheats include aimbots, wallhacks, and constant radar, giving those using the exploits a distinct advantage in multiplayer matches.

Cheating has become a major problem in gaming over the last few years, with developers such as Bungie taking legal action against Destiny 2 cheat sellers online in an effort to curb the problem.