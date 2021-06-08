WATCH FULL EPISODE HERE .

Binge or Bin host Jacob Stolworthy praises the “gritty realism” of the new BBC prison drama Time.

The show takes a look at the prison system in the north of England. Sean Bean and Stephen Graham play an inmate and guard as “nice guys caught up in a horrific system”.

Jacob describes “getting a sense I am watching a real prison in action” following the characters’ narrative which “breaks your heart”.